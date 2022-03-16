Need for geriatric care givers grows as number of Alzheimer patients expected to rise in coming years

By Jenna Rae

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — There’s fresh data showing a sizeable increase in Alzheimer’s patients in Missouri and Illinois.

It’s concerning and troubling, but the help to treat the disease isn’t necessarily there, and nor is it in view. The Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter is exhausting resources now to educate the public and prepare an aging generation.

“It started a few years ago. I noticed a change in her behavior. The doctor dismissed every single issue,” Amy Cutrell said.

Cutrell’s a St. Louis native. Her story is similar to many across Missouri.

“She was sleeping a lot, she was in bed a lot, she missed family functions,” Cutrell explained.

In December 2021, Cutrell’s mother was diagnosed with a disease that more than six million Americans deal with daily.

“The doctor said she had dementia and she had two pages of actions that needed to be taken, and I was completely overwhelmed because I realized I have to do every single one of these,” Cutrell said.

According to the Alzheimer’s Association, nearly 200,000 Missourians are caring for family members with memory care diseases. That far outweighs the professional workforce of about 75,000. The association said that number needs to drastically change.

“We are going to need double-digit increases in the number of people who are providing that direct care to adequately support those living with Dementia,” Sarah Lovegreen said.

Lovegreen is the Vice President of Programs for the Alzheimer’s Association Greater Missouri Chapter. Lovegreen said they’re in desperate need of Geriatricians and home health and personal care aides, like nurses and nursing assistants. However, a lack of caretakers isn’t the only issue.

“My biggest concern is the long-term outlook. So, my parents are leading-edge baby boomers and I know there’s a lot of folks coming behind them. With age being the largest risk factor for the disease, we’re just going to have a high burden,” Lovegreen explained.

In 2020, more than 120,000 Missourians were diagnosed with Alzheimer’s. That number’s expected to surpass more than 130,000 by 2025. In Illinois, there are more than 230,000 living with Alzheimer’s. By 2025, that number could be more than 260,000. The association said it’s clear more attention, awareness and resources are greatly needed.

“How can we help raise awareness with our constituents so they can have the appropriate conversations with their family members and their providers, and then being sure we’re equipping providers with the tools to help address those concerns,” Lovegreen said.

Cutrell said she wants to see lawmakers step in and help.

“There needs to be the proper funding given to this problem. I think they really need to look at that and make a push for getting people to join that workforce, create an incentive,” Cutrell said.

