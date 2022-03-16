Ferguson looks to improve safety on roads in light of recent crashes

By Web staff

ST. LOUIS, Missouri (KMOV) — The Ferguson Traffic Commission considered several plans Tuesday to improve safety at Elizabeth Ave. and Chambers Rd.

One plan was to remove the traffic lights and add a roundabout.

“We had somebody t-boned right at the traffic light here just a couple of days ago,” Ferguson Traffic Commission Nick Kasoff said. “There’s a huge problem with reckless driving and serious crashes.”

Another option to increase safety is to cut Chambers from four lanes to just two. There are several churches and schools in the area. It comes after two people were killed in two different crashes at the intersection in the past month.

St. Louis County actually owns the section of roadway. Officials have yet to make a decision, but both parties say they’ll be working together to find a safe solution for Chambers and Elizabeth.

