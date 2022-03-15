MA woman says she woke up to an intruder in her bedroom

By Web Staff

BOSTON (WBZ) — Boston Police are investigating after a Brighton woman says she woke up to find an intruder standing in her Bellvista Road bedroom around 4 a.m. Tuesday.

“I woke up and he was standing right here almost in front of the window and was staring at me, leaning in over me,” the victim told WBZ-TV.

She screamed when she saw him. “He ran all the way around my room and right to the back door,” the woman said.

Then she screamed to her roommate to call 911 but the suspect was long gone.

Detectives returned to the apartment building to investigate on Tuesday.

According to the woman, the suspect did not speak English and left the apartment quickly.

She has no idea how the man broke in her apartment, either through the back door or a window.

“There was a chair that was moved from our set on the patio and it’s now underneath the window so it looks like he tried to get in here,” the woman explained.

About a month ago, the victim said she saw a man standing on her fire escape trying to peer through her window.

Now she is so terrified she put a chair up against her back door to help her feel safe. But she’s not sure if she’ll be staying at the apartment.

“My roommate and I are not sleeping here for the next several days because there are windows that don’t lock so it doesn’t matter if the back door is jammed,” she said.

The woman said she moved in last September and has been trying to get her landlord to install safer windows and extra set of keys.

“Make sure your apartment is safe. Make sure that it’s locked, make sure that you have either an alarm or now I wish that I had had a camera, a front door camera because I don’t feel safe here,” she added.

Police said they are also looking into two incidents where an unknown man was seen lurking on fire escapes. One happened near the 1400 block of Commonwealth Avenue around 11:55 p.m. on March 14. Then a half hour later, something similar was reported on Camelot Court.

Anyone with information is urged to call detectives at 617-343-4256.

