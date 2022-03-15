LA County Supervisors Approve Bigger Reward For Information In Disappearance, Death Of Mitrice Richardson

By Web staff

CALABASAS, California (KCAL) — The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors approved the increase and extension of a reward for information in the death of Mitrice Richardson, whose remains were found nearly a year after she was released from a sheriff’s station in Calabasas.

Richardson, 24, had been arrested after failing to pay her $89 bill at Geoffrey’s restaurant in Malibu. She was released at 1 a.m. on Sept. 17, 2009 without transportation, a cell phone, or her purse.

The Cal State Fullerton graduate disappeared after being released, and in August of 2010, her remains were found in an abandoned pot farm, about 30 miles from the sheriff’s Lost Hill Station where she was last seen. An exact cause of Richardson’s death was never determined, but authorities have insisted there was no sign of foul play. But her family challenged that determination, and sued the county over its handling of her arrest and released. A settlement of about $900,000 was reached with the county in 2011.

The Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors offered a $10,000 reward for information in Richardson’s disappearance in 2009, which was re-established again in 2010, and again late last year. It is set to expire again on Sunday, and the Board of Supervisors will consider extending it again, and this time increasing it to $20,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction of the person or people responsible for her disappearance and death.

The cities of Malibu and Calabasas also have standing reward offers in the case that total $20,000.

