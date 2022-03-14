200+ firefighters battling 5-alarm blaze at UFC Fit gym

By WABC Staff

Click here for updates on this story

BROOKLYN, New York (WABC) — Firefighters are battling a five-alarm fire that tore through a gym in Brooklyn Monday morning.

The blaze broke out just after 10:30 a.m. on the second floor of the recently opened UFC Fit, formerly a New York Sports Club, on Boerum Place in the Cobble Hill section.

More than 200 firefighters and EMS members responded to the scene before the fire was placed under control just before 1:30 p.m.

At least 12 injuries were reported, including three civilians who were treated at the scene and nine firefighters taken to area hospitals.

Video from Citizen App showed smoke billowing out of inflated bubble roof of gym.

Area residents are advised to expect smoke and traffic delays.

They are also advised to close windows and avoid smoke.

The cause of the fire is under investigation by the Fire Marshal.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.