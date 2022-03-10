Good Samaritan and deputy step in to help mother stranded on highway

By Troy Washington

HARRISON COUNTY, Texas (KTBS) — A Good Samaritan spotted a mom waving for help on the side of Hwy 80 near I-20 right outside of Marshall.

Ricky Stephens, a father and former firefighter saw the woman and pulled over right away turns out the mother was locked outside her car and desperately trying to get back inside to get her six month old child.

KTBS is told the mother who was traveling with a toddler and a six month old child pulled over to change a diaper. When the mother stepped out of the car she found herself locked outside with her keys, her phone, and youngest child still inside of the running car.

“A lot of people in front of me didn’t stop, people need to stop and help people when they are on the side of the road waving their arms with a little girl in their arms, they know it is a struggle,” said Stephens.

It was all a team effort Stephens waited with the mother and called the Harrison County Sheriff’s Office who sent Deputy Jamal Thompson out to help.

