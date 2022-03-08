State Hospital escape highlights need to open new, unused psychiatric facility in Kaneohe

By Paul Drewes

Click here for updates on this story

HONOLULU (KITV) — Sunday’s escape at the Hawaii State Hospital highlights the fact a new psychiatric facility, designed to prevent escapes, has been built. But it sits unused in Kaneohe.

Just down the hill from the Hawaii State Hospital is Kaneohe District Park. As Lokelani Kahoopii took her grandson there to swim, she expressed concern about the latest escape from the nearby psychiatric facility.

“It is always a concern when people’s safety is in jeopardy and you don’t understand the individuals state of mind. That’s what makes it scary,” said Kahoopii.

“A lot of people are upset because it happened again, in such a visible way,” said Sen. Jarrett Keohokalole.

Four and a half years ago, another escape also caught the attention of the community.

Randall Saito, a patient with a violent past, walked away from the hospital and ended up on the mainland. His escape prompted security changes at the current site and also encouraged local lawmakers to fund a brand new $160 million facility.

It was filled with more cameras, and designed so staff could keep an eye on more patients at the same time.

But there is just one problem: After being finished nearly a year ago, the state of the art psychiatric center has never been used.

“It is frustrating because that building sits empty while our community is concerned. There is some one out there on the loose, but should have been in there,” added Keohokalole.

The Department of Health (DOH) has not said when the new facility will finally open and has not released details of the latest escape. Instead, it issued a statement saying “The department continues to investigate how Mr. Schmitke was able to leave the Hawaii State Hospital.”

Kaneohe’s senator said he heard from the DOH on why delays have kept the new facility from opening, but said this latest escape shows the community cannot wait any longer.

“We’ve heard from them, ‘There are building defects to take care of, there are some safety concerns and training needs to be done’. None of those excuses are good enough at this point. It has been almost a year. It is time for the facility to be open,” added Keohokalole.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.