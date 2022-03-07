Miami-Dade Fire Rescue Saves Small Dog From Drowning At Haulover Beach

By Web Staff

HAULOVER BEACH, Florida (WFOR) — A day at the beach nearly turned into a nightmare for the owner of a small dog which had drowned while playing in the surf at Haulover Beach.

It happened Saturday afternoon around 1:40 p.m

Miami-Dade Fire Ocean Rescue Lifeguards responded to assist an animal in distress at Haulover Beach.

The dog, Alfa, had been playing on the shoreline but swallowed water and drowned, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue officials.

When rescue crews arrived, Alfa had no pulse.

They immediately initiated CPR and gave the small dog oxygen.

After 20 minutes, they were able to revive the canine.

MDFR Ocean Rescue Lifeguards continued CPR for an additional 10 minutes until the dog owner transported Alfa with an oxygen mask to the nearest animal hospital for further treatment, where she is expected to recover.

