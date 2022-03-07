Jail closes after electrical fire breaks out; inmates transferred

By Lauren Brigman

MADISON COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Madison County jail is closed after an electrical fire broke out on March 6.

Madison County Sheriff Buddy Harwood tells News 13 officials received a call about smoke in the detention facility at 9:36 a.m. Sunday morning.

Around 80 inmates were immediately evacuated and family members were notified of the situation.

Sheriff Harwood says no injuries have been reported.

Multiple agencies responded to the fire, including fire departments from Mars Hill, Marshall and Jupiter. The fire has since been contained.

Harwood says 65 inmates were transferred to the Buncombe County Detention Center and juvenile inmates were transferred to an undisclosed location.

Officials have also contacted the state jail inspector as well to let them know about incident.

Sheriff Harwood says he’s thankful for a quick response from all responding fire departments.

“We had a very quick response from all of the agencies – Jupiter Fire Department, Mars Hill, Marshall Fire Department. Everyone was here and fortunately no one is injured,” he says.

The sheriff says he hopes the jail will be able to reopen within a couple of days.

