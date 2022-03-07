CT’s attorney general warns of potential price gouging as gas prices fluctuate

By Rob Polansky

HARTFORD, Connecticut (WFSB) — Connecticut’s attorney general announced that the current gas price market has triggered special consumer protections against price gouging.

Attorney General William Tong said on Monday that “abnormal market disruption” in gasoline prices triggered the additional protections.

“Gas prices fluctuate constantly, and price changes and price increases are normal,” Tong said. “But what we have seen this past week is not typical, and we can expect even more volatility due to the unprovoked and unconscionable Russian invasion of Ukraine. The Department of Energy and Environmental Protection has notified my office of an abnormal market disruption, which triggers additional consumer protections during this time. Overcharging consumers is unacceptable at any time, but during this abnormal market disruption it is illegal. If you see anyone charging excessive gas prices, I want to know. We will investigate every report and will take strong action against anyone taking advantage of Connecticut consumers during this international crisis.”

Department of Consumer Protection Commissioner Michelle Seagull urged drivers to be on the lookout for price gouging.

“Consumers who suspect price gouging at the pump should file a complaint with the Office of the Attorney General,” Seagull said.

During an abnormal market disruption, it is unlawful to charge an “unconscionably excessive price” for energy resources, including gasoline, electricity, and home heating oil, according to Tong. An “unconscionably excessive price” may occur when there is a gross disparity between the price during the market disruption and the price in the ordinary course of business immediately prior to the market disruption and the price is not attributable to additional costs. Unlike the retail price gouging statute, the abnormal market disruption declaration covers unconscionably excessive prices charged at the retail, distributor and wholesale levels.

State statute requires that DEEP monitor the wholesale price of gasoline in the Hartford and New Haven areas. When the wholesale price of gasoline is over $3 per gallon and the daily price change is over 15 percent when compared to any of the last 90 days, DEEP is required to notify the Office of the Attorney General and Department of Consumer Protection of an “abnormal market disruption.”

Acting in coordination with the Department of Consumer Protection, the Office of the Attorney General may file suit against price gougers and seek appropriate relief, including injunctive terms, restraining orders, restitution, and civil financial penalties designed to deter future unscrupulous sellers.

