Several animals abandoned on side of road in Black Mountain

By Kari Barrows

BLACK MOUNTAIN, North Carolina (WLOS) — Authorities are trying to find who’s responsible for abandoning several animals on the side of the road.

The Black Mountain Police Department shared photos of several dogs in crates, and what appears to be one rabbit, saying the animals had been abandoned on the side of Dunsmore Avenue either late Tuesday night, March 1, or early Wednesday morning, March 2.

Police say if anyone knows anything about the incident, or who’s responsible, they should contact Buncombe County Animal Control at (828) 250-6670.

Deputies with Buncombe County’s Animal Service Division respond to calls about dangerous animals, document animal bites, investigate reports of animal cruelty and carry out many other duties in the county.

The Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office provides animal services outside of limits of the municipalities in Buncombe County and within the Town of Black Mountain.

If you are in need of animal services within the City of Asheville or Towns of Biltmore Forest, Woodfin, Weaverville, or Montreat, the sheriff’s office says you should contact the police department of that respective town.

According to state law, abandoning an animal is subject to a Class 2 misdemeanor.

