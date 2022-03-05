Thief steals 15 dozen eggs during latest break-in involving West Asheville restaurant

By Andrew James

Click here for updates on this story

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A West Asheville business owner is speaking out after his business has been hit by criminals multiple times in the last few months.

“We love this neighborhood. I’ve been here for over 20 years now ,and I’d like it to get back to how I felt about it five years ago,” Oyster House Brewing Co. owner Billy Klingel said.

Klingel said the latest break-in happened this week when someone broke the lock on his walk-in refrigerator.

“Apparently stole 15 dozen eggs. That’s the only thing we seem to have missing,” he said.

In December, his truck was broken into in the parking lot. Whoever did that took some of his kids’ Christmas presents and left a mess behind.

“Proceeded to smoke cigarettes and use needles in my truck and then just left it,” he said.

Two weeks ago someone broke through the building’s wall and stole cash and one of the cook’s knife sets.

“It’s really frustrating. There doesn’t seem to be anything we can do about it,” Klingel said.

According to crime mapping from the Asheville Police Department, five commercial breaking and enterings have been reported along Haywood Road in West Asheville since the first of the year

“I feel safer here than I used to five or six years ago for sure,” said Morgan Layton, owner of Morgan’s Comics.

Other business owners like Layton, said they’re happy with the direction the neighborhood is moving.

“Almost always I feel like it’s something that we address on our own and it’s quickly resolved peacefully, I think we really take care of our own,” she said.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.