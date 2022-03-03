24/7 surveillance to detect gunshots in East Point, GA

By Savannah Louie

EAST POINT, Georgia (WGCL) — New security systems in East Point will keep a 24/7 watch on the city’s highest-crime areas in an effort to clamp down on gun violence.

Nearly 30 devices with cameras and microphones have been strategically placed throughout East Point this year. The installation is a partnership between the City of East Point and IntelliSite. Devices were rolled out as the city’s crime is down, but gun violence is up.

“These cameras are going to revolutionize the way we do policing in the future,” said East Point Police Chief Shawn Buchannan.

Chief Buchannan said this specific system is helpful in deterring serious crimes because of it’s audio capabilities.

The devices can pick up sounds of distress, like gunshots, glass breaks, and screaming. Police will receive notifications in real-time.

It’s one of the ways the IntelliSite system sets itself apart from other tools utilized by law enforcement.

“That’s critical. Timely knowledge of a crime can deter criminals,” said Chief Buchannan.

Authorities can also put data into the system to track down suspects.

“If we want a red car or a blue truck, we can put these things in our cameras and it can notify when these things pass. So its a very good system in terms of if we want to look for a wanted person or wanted vehicle,” said Chief Buchannan.

East Point resident Skyler Williams lives near Sumner Park, which is the site of one IntelliSite system. He shared mixed feelings about the devices.

“There’s definitely a need for security in this neighborhood. A guy died in front of our house last week,” explained Williams. “The idea is positive.”

However, he expressed concerns over privacy.

“I don’t want anybody who’s not a criminal to be criminalized just because they’re making loud noises,” he explained.

Williams said he wishes residents were consulted before installation.

The IntelliSite sensors are also equipped with air quality monitors to detect airborne carcinogens.

While it is too soon to tell how effective the devices are in East Point, Chief Buchannan said he’s hopeful to install more throughout the city.

