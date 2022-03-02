Angry apartment complex tenant lights building on fire

By Kilee Thomas

OKLAHOMA CITY (KOCO) — An angry tenant at an apartment complex in Oklahoma City lit the building on fire.

On Tuesday, an angry tenant was taken away in a cop car after neighbors say that tenant lit their apartment on fire, on purpose. The fire occurred near Southwest 49th Street and South Walker Avenue at the Greystone Apartments.

KOCO 5 spoke with a neighbor off-camera who lives at the apartments and said that the fire was set intentionally by one of her angry neighbors who was moving out and threatened to commit arson just a day prior.

Fire crews quickly responded to the apartment fire. Authorities said the fire started in an upstairs unit, but they were able to contain the fire in one room.

Now, Oklahoma City police have arrested someone on the scene for arson, but no other details were available at the time. Neighbors said they weren’t shocked watching their building burn.

“Well, it was mentioned yesterday she was going to burn the place down. Everybody out here heard it. I can’t explain it. I really can’t explain it,” a tenant said.

KOCO 5 spoke to OKCFD Battalion Chief Benny Fulkerson.

“We don’t know what the cause of the fire is. It is considered to be suspicious, and we do have a couple of our fire investigators on the scene now beginning to look into the cause of the fire,” Fulkerson said.

Fire authorities said that the unit directly below the fire and some adjacent units do have some smoke and water damage. Thankfully, no one was inside at the time of the fire.

Again, the fire is still under investigation but is considered suspicious.

