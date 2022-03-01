Hundreds of truckers and their supporters stop in Missouri on way to D.C.

By JENNA RAE

CUBA, Missouri (KMOV) — The “People’s Convoy” is one of the several trucker-led protests happening across the country right now. They claim their freedoms are being run over by COVID-19 mandates and mitigations. All of these truckers are working to make their way to Washington D.C. by this weekend.

Monday, they stopped in Cuba, Missouri, about 90 miles southwest of St. Louis. Hundreds of truckers pulled into a Cuba truck stop, parking their vehicles for the night. Dozens more supporters lined the overpass above Interstate 44 cheering them on as they came.

“You should have a choice, and that kind of started the whole thing,” Jonie Smith said.

Smith’s from West Virginia. She and her husband drive a semi-truck together across the country. She said they joined in the People’s Convoy after their son had to quit his job because of a vaccine mandate at his company. Smith said they joined the cross-country ride in Oklahoma, planning to go all the way to the country’s capital.

“This has become a huge physical representation. A 30-mile long representation of everybody’s voices that feel like they can’t be heard,” Smith explained.

Smith said they’re all protesting for the end of masking and vaccine mandates across the country. Joining in the group Monday, going through Missouri, was Republican Senate hopeful Eric Greitens.

“I was honored to lead the convoy for 40 miles and every foot of those 40 miles, every bridge you came through, lined with patriots, every business, lined with patriots,” Greitens said.

The former Missouri Governor said he’s advocating for freedom of choice to mask and vaccinate. We asked him how trucker’s licenses and seat belt laws were different from mask mandates.

“I think the difference is very clear. The left has abandoned science. This is simply an imposition of tyranny. They’re not even pretending at this point to look at and follow the data,” Greitens said.

Right now, only a few states still have mask mandates in place. Hawaii has one, with no current expiration. California has one only for the unvaccinated, however, that expires on Tuesday. Washington D.C.’s mandate also ends Tuesday. Lastly, Oregon and Washington’s state have mandates that end March 12.

The People’s Convoy plans to have more stops along the way to the country’s capital. They said they planned to reach D.C. by March 5.

