Suspect breaks into building, tries hiding in ceiling to evade arrest, police say

By Kari Barrows

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — A man accused of breaking into a building is facing several charges after police say he tried to evade arrest by climbing into the ceiling.

Lieutenant Jonathan Brown with the Asheville Police Department says officers responded to the closed down Happy Hill Restaurant on Patton Avenue around 5:30 a.m. Saturday morning for a break-in.

Once on scene, officers found a man who had broken into the building. Lt. Brown says the man climbed into the ceiling trying to escape an arrest.

As a result of Saturday’s incident, 57-year-old Antonio Carlos Porter was arrested and charged. He is currently being held under a $50,000.00 bond at the Buncombe County Detention Center.

Happy Hill Restaurant closed its doors for good on Dec. 23, 2021.

