Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks defaced for a second time in one week

By JENNIFER LIFSEY

ATLANTA, Georgia (WGCL) — For a second weekend in a row, the Atlanta Rainbow Crosswalks in Midtown has been defaced by cars doing donuts.

New video posted overnight on social media shows cars, once again, doing donuts and leaving screeching tire-marks on the beloved intersection at 10th Street and Piedmont Avenue as a group of people watched on.

The colorful square marks the heart of the city’s LGBTQ community. Crews with the Atlanta Department of Transportation were just out there days ago cleaning up the tire-marks from the first incident.

CBS46 spoke with people living and working nearby after the intersection was damaged last Sunday.

“It’s horrible. I mean, this is the community, this is our community, this is their community, and it’s like, if you don’t like it you need to go somewhere else,” said Tesha Vassell.

“It’s ignorant but I guess they had a good time so I don’t know what they were trying to accomplish,” said Marvin Forbes.

A reward of up to $2,000 is being offered for information on the first incident, which Atlanta Police are investigating.

