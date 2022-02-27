10 fire agencies respond to suspicious barn fire in Silverton

By Web Staff

SILVERTON, Oregon (KPTV) — A 3-alarm fire burned down a 50,000 square foot barn in Silverton early Saturday afternoon, according to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office.

The barn, on Hazelgreen Road, is reported to have stored about 1500 tons of wheat straw. The Silverton Fire District, along with 14 other fire districts and agencies responded to the scene and spent several hours trying to extinguish the flames.

Fire investigators from the Oregon State Police and the Office of the State Fire Marshall believe the fire is suspicious in nature but have not yet determined the cause.

Anyone who has information is asked to contact Dep. Nate Morse at nmorse@co.marion.or.us or to submit a tip by texting TIPMCSO and your tip to 847411.

