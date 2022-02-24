Police investigates attempted robbery at Clarksville gun shop

By TONY GARCIA

CLARKSVILLE, Tennessee (WSMV) — Clarksville Police are looking for two men who attempted to rob a gun store one week ago.

Two men drove to Clarksville Guns and Archery on Golf Club Lane around 2:45 a.m. on Feb. 16. Police said the unidentified men exited the vehicle and tried to enter the shop by smashing the front door window.

Video surveillance footage shows the men arrive in a dark-colored Scion TC and walk to the storefront. The police did not provide any further information.

