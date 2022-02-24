Police chief: Officers should have been called sooner to GPI overdose scene

By Caitlyn Penter

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — Asheville Police Chief David Zack said he wishes police had been called sooner to the Omni Grove Park Inn overdose incident earlier this month.

Officials said six people had to be taken to the hospital for suspected overdoses that night, Feb. 5.

According to reports from that night, it took 25 minutes from the initial 911 call for Asheville Police to be called to the scene.

“Now, we’re backtracking and now we’re working from a disadvantage,” Chief Zack said.

Asheville Fire Department and Buncombe County medics were on scene first.

News 13 asked Asheville Fire Chief Scott Burnette why it took so long for police to be called to the scene and who made that decision.

“When we arrived on scene and realized the police department was needed due to the nature of the call, we called for the Asheville Police Department,” Burnette said.

According to reports from that night, police were called after one of the individuals involved became combative.

News 13 pointed that out to Chief Burnette.

“So, again, I don’t know when they were dispatched and so, obviously, when our firefighters realized that they needed police assistance, that’s when they get on the radio and ask for police support,” Burnette said.

Zack said as a part of the reimagining public safety, first responders are using the co-responder method where everyone has a role in these types of incidents. He said they’ve used this model for other calls.

“What we’ve talked about extensively as we discuss reimagining policing is the code responder model, where we’re not only responding to medical and fire, but police are also there as well,” Zack said. “So, that didn’t happen in this instance.” Chief Zack said by police not being there it puts first responders safety at risk and hindered evidence collection.

“We would have loved to have the footage there entering the room, and with our body cams picking up on evidence, picking up on what people are saying — all that stuff will be imperative to a successful investigation,” Zack said.

People who experience or witness an overdose are protected from criminal charges through the state’s Good Samaritan law if they only have a small amount of drugs on them.

Asheville Police told News 13 previously that the amount of drugs that were found at the Omni Grove Park Inn scene was enough to cause concern.

Zack said the people involved are lucky to be alive.

“I also think a couple of them might need to go to jail, but the investigation continues,” Chief Zack said.

News 13 asked if charges can be filed, given the way everything was handled by officials.

“I think we investigate and we consult with the district attorney’s office, and I think we see if we can build a case,” Zack said.

Burnette said he doesn’t think the incident could have been handled differently by officials on scene.

“Everything that I know — all of the protocols the Asheville Fire Department, our dispatch procedures — were all followed, and our firefighters performed valiantly,” Burnette said. “They saved two lives, and so I do not know of any direct areas of improvement for the Asheville Fire Department for this call.”

Both Chief Burnette and Chief Zack said they’ve been in communication with each other and other county officials.

“I’ve been in discussion with our fire chief, I’ve been in discussion with the county, and I think the goal is to improve and learn and respond in the best manner possible,” Zack said.

News 13’s legal team sent a letter to Buncombe County officials this week, calling for access to the 911 call from the incident.

Buncombe County has yet to provide the call or answer our questions on camera, citing patient confidentiality.

