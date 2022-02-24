NC DA’s office launches diversion program to help county homeless

By Web Staff

ASHEVILLE, North Carolina (WLOS) — The Buncombe County District Attorney’s Office has launched a diversion program to help homeless people charged with minor, nonviolent crimes.

The idea is to get resources that can offer a way out of homelessness rather than send them to jail. The program would also provide assistance for substance abuse, as well as mental health treatment and job training.

District Attorney Todd Williams said facing criminal charges can often be a deterrent to finding housing

“The hope is the program will be adopted, the program will result in positive outcomes and get people on a path to housing,” Williams said. “The idea is to intervene and to provide a coordinated response. And that’s what this program aims to do.”

Only people who are charged with non-violent misdemeanors can qualify. Individuals who enroll but do not comply with the program will return to court for traditional prosecution.

The Unhoused Diversion Program areas of focus include:

Provision of wraparound case management to connect current services and referrals for new services (and avoid duplication of services) Removal of barriers to safe and stable housing by reducing the number of pending nonviolent misdemeanor charges for unhoused individuals Providing support and appropriate referrals for unmet needs Increased cross-system collaboration between the justice system, law enforcement, and community agencies Providing vocational rehab support for unhoused individuals to reduce future criminal activity and its impacts on the community and the person

Williams plans for program information to be distributed in waterproof kits. To enable access to the Buncombe County Justice Resource Center, the program will provide bus tickets to enrolled participants. Additional services will provide participants with computer access so that they may access email, conduct job search correspondence, and print program-related documents and resumés.

