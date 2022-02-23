High-speed chase in Midtown ends with car crashing into building

By Shelby Montgomery

OKLAHOMA CITY, Oklahoma (KOCO) — A high-speed chase in Midtown ended with a car crashing into a building.

On Monday night, a high-speed chase ended near Northwest 10th Street and North Shartel Avenue where the driver had crashed and flipped the car upside down.

As of Tuesday night, Oklahoma City Police have arrested one of the two suspects involved. The car came to a stop at a roundabout and the whole chase lasted a little more than eight minutes.

The chase started miles away at Southeast 43rd Street and South High Avenue.

“While attempting to stop the vehicle a passenger has actually jumped out of the vehicle and fled on foot,” said Sgt. Dillon Quirk, OKCPD.

The driver took off and led police on a winding chase through the city, hitting high speeds.

“As this pursuit was coming to an end the vehicle struck a curb line there, flipped over onto its top and landed inside some commercial property that was unoccupied,” Quirk said.

Police pulled the driver out of the car.

“He was taken into custody from inside the vehicle, he was transported to a local hospital treated for minor injuries and arrested for several charges booked into the Oklahoma County Detention Center,” Quirk said.

Police said that the red car was reported stolen from Moore.

“That possibly could be why they decided to run,” Quirk said.

Police have contacted the owners of the business. The passenger who took off has not been located.

