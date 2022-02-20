Child hospitalized with non-life-threatening injuries after falling 40 feet off of trail

By Kari Barrows

POLK COUNTY, North Carolina (WLOS) — A child has been taken to the hospital after falling down a trail while hiking with his family Saturday afternoon.

Tryon Fire Chief Josh Walton tells News 13 emergency crews were dispatched to Melrose Falls Trail around 12:02 p.m. on Feb. 19 regarding a fall.

Chief Walton says while hiking down to the falls, a five-year-old boy fell down and rolled about 40 feet off of the trail. He says the boy was not near the waterfall when he fell.

After crews arrived, the boy was transported to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

Tryon Fire Department, Saluda Fire & Rescue, Polk County Rescue Squad and Polk County EMS responded to Saturday’s incident.

According to Polk County Parks & Recreation, Melrose Falls is described as a moderate trail with some beautiful and steep areas.

