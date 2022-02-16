Indiana boy collects hundreds of stuffed animals to give to first responders, schools for kids in need

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

NOBLESVILLE, Indiana (WLWT) — A 5-year-old boy in Indiana is making a difference in his community by collecting hundreds of stuffed animals and donating them to first responders and schools.

Jackson Ptacek came up with the idea before Christmas. He got his family and friends to donate at first but once others caught wind of the idea, it blew up from there, his mother said.

His school got involved and he’s collected over 500 stuffed animals so far.

Ptacek has delivered to first responders including Indiana State Police and the Noblesville Fire Department as well as organizations including Turn Away No Longer, which works with kids in foster care.

Ptacek donated 40 stuffed animals for troopers to keep in their cars to give to children during emergencies.

He donated 50 stuffed animals to the Noblesville Fire Department to keep on the trucks/ambulances for children during emergencies. He even helped carry the boxes of animals and cookies into the station.

The fire department said the stuffed animals are being distributed to each fire truck and will be available to comfort children on calls

In March, Ptacek will be donating over 200 stuffed animals to an organization, Fueled for School.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.