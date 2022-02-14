Wrong-way driver collides head on with 18-wheeler on Beltway 8 at Highway 290

By KTRK Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HOUSTON (KTRK) — A wrong-way driver collided with an 18-wheeler early Monday morning on the W. Sam Houston Tollway northbound under Highway 290.

The crash happened at about 2:30 a.m.

ABC13 is working to get more information about the crash, including confirmation from authorities on whether two people were killed.

Authorities say they believe a sedan driving the wrong way crashed head on with an 18-wheeler hauling materials for USPS.

ABC13 is told that the driver of the 18-wheeler was transported to the hospital.

Our crew at the scene saw the front of the big rig hanging halfway off the road.

At one point, the northbound and southbound lanes were shut down but have since reopened.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.