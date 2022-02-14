‘I need the van back’: Twin Cities man says thief stole his custom wheelchair van

By WCCO Staff

MINNEAPOLIS (WCCO) — A Twin Cities man says he watched helplessly this week as a thief drove off with his custom wheelchair van.

John Anderson said he visited a caregiver at the Radisson Hotel in Brooklyn Center Thursday night, but as he got to the lobby, he saw someone in his white Chrysler Pacifica back out of the parking lot and drive away.

“I need the van back, that’s the bottom line,” Anderson said. “I can’t go to work, I can’t go to the store, I can’t go anywhere without that van.”

While he says that insurance will cover part of the $60,000 it would cost to buy a new van, he wants whoever stole his van to drop if off somewhere safe for police to find.

There have been hundreds of vehicle thefts in the Twin Cities over the last year. In Minneapolis alone, there were more than 650 auto thefts, a WCCO investigation recently found.

