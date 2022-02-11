Police: 1 dead, 2 injured in triple shooting

By WDJT Staff

MILWAUKEE (WDJT) — Milwaukee police say a 31-year-old woman is dead and two 23-year-old men were injured in a shooting near Water and Clybourn Thursday night, Feb. 10.

It happened around 10 p.m. Thursday night outside of Brownstone Social Lounge downtown.

Police say an argument led to the shooting, but they didn’t have information on a suspect.

In a Facebook post, the lounge said they don’t allow anyone under 27-years-old inside.

The post said that’s the reason the shooter was denied access, leading to the suspect opening fire on three employees.

Police are looking through surveillance footage to assist with their investigation.

