Nurse starts foundation in honor of late mother

By Beccah Hendrickson

Click here for updates on this story

EGG HARBOR TWP., New Jersey (WPVI) — A South Jersey nurse is going above and beyond for breast cancer patients across the country to honor her mother who died of the disease in 2020.

“My mother, I believe, was the most caring person in the world,” said Dr. Klisa Hargrove-Loper, a nurse anesthetist at AtlantiCare who started the “Paula Hargrove Foundation.”

Paula was Klisa’s mom who taught her the spirit of giving.

“If someone at church saw her and loved something she was wearing, she would take that off and actually give them the hat,” she said.

Her motto was: I can always get more.

When Paula was battling breast cancer, Klisa was battling the start of the pandemic as a nurse being thrust into the unknown.

One of Paula’s final wishes was for her friends to come over after she passed and pick out something that reminded them of her.

Klisa says seeing her mom’s generosity even after her death inspired her to keep giving back, too.

For the last two years, Klisa has been giving “Angel Care Bags” to breast cancer patients. The bags are stocked with necessities like thermometers and blankets, along with personal favorites of Paula’s too.

“If someone’s undergoing chemo treatment they might be nauseated so the Altoids will come in handy. And then always it’s important to have fresh breath, that was one of her things,” she explained.

Each bag has $150 worth of items. Klisa has given out more than 200 of them to patients in every state and several at AtlantiCare.

It’s also a constant reminder of Paula’s parting lesson for her daughter: “Somehow, even through grief, love can fuel anything.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.