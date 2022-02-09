Police officer in South Carolina arrested after deadly shooting, SLED says

By Web Staff

Click here for updates on this story

HEMMINGWAY, South Carolina (WYFF) — A police officer in South Carolina has been arrested after a shooting Sunday morning, according to the State Law Enforcement Division.

SLED officials said Hemingway police officer Cassandra Dollard was arrested in Berkeley County and charged with voluntary manslaughter.

Dollard was booked into the Georgetown County Detention Center on Wednesday, SLED spokesman Ryan Alphin said.

Earlier in the day, Solicitor Jimmy Richardson, who serves Georgetown and Horry counties, confirmed the officer was in custody shortly after a news conference held by the family of Robert Langley, the man killed in the shooting.

Alphin said the shooting happened after a chase that began in Hemingway ended in a crash in Georgetown County.

An arrest warrant said Langley drove his vehicle into the ditch during the case.

It said, “Langley, un-armed, attempted to exit the vehicle through the front passenger door.”

The warrant went on to say Dollard claimed she was in fear for her safety and due to that fear, discharged her department-issued firearm once, striking Langley in the chest.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.