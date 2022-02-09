Convicted murderer gets life in prison for death of Molalla woman

By Connor McCarthy

HILLSBORO, Oregon (KPTV) — More than three years after 29-year-old Amy Low’s murder, the man convicted of beating her to death will be spend the rest of his life in prison. Norbeto Nestor Muniz learned his fate Tuesday as family and friends of Amy sat behind him in Washington County Court. Muniz has the possibility of parole after 25 years in prison. However, the judge added an extra 16 months to that for being convicted of first-degree abuse of a corpse. Under the law, Muniz has the right to appeal the jury’s verdict.

Constance Low, Amy’s mother, addressed the court during the hearing.

“This monster took her away and I’m left with a heart shape urn full of ashes, for the rest of my life,” Low said.

The sentencing lasted no more than 30 minutes, but during that time Amy’s family was able to find closure. Low initially didn’t want Muniz to qualify for parole.

“At first it was really hard, but I understand that most people who do 25 in prison when he’s already in his mid-40’s, that is a life sentence for him,” Low said.

Prosecutors said in November 2018, Muniz beat Amy to death and tried to burn her body in a bonfire. It took nearly two months for investigators to positively identify her remains.

Muniz was arrested in connection with her death in May 2019. He was convicted of murder and abuse of a corpse last week. Muniz told the court he respects the jury’s decision, but still maintained his innocence.

“Unfortunately, Amy’s mother said it best,” Judge Andrew Erwin said. “You left her with a heart-shaped urn full of ashes, and Mr. Muniz, you created those ashes. Both figurately and literally you created those ashes. You are responsible for the murder of Amy Low.”

For three years, Amy’s family and friends fought for justice, and Constance said they got it on Tuesday. She thanked those in the community who supported her throughout the process.

“I thank them very much. They’ve been a blessing. [I] couldn’t have done this without you guys,” Low said.

