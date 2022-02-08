Student Shot In Catonsville High School Parking Lot, Police Said

By Web Staff

CATONSVILLE, Maryland (WJZ) — A student was shot Tuesday in the parking lot of Catonsville High School, police said.

Sources told WJZ the student was shot in the shoulder. That student was transported in unknown condition to a local trauma center, police said.

Police did not confirm the age, gender or grade of the student.

The shooting was initially reported by a school resource officer at about 3 p.m. in the rear parking lot of the high school’s campus on Bloomsbury Avenue in Catonsville, police said. The incident happened around 45 minutes after school let out.

Officers confirmed there was no threat inside the school building, Baltimore County Police Chief Melissa Hyatt said.

Nearly a dozen police vehicles could be seen on campus and part of the school’s parking lot was cordoned off with police tape.

Students on the scene told WJZ that they were at an afterschool club in the basement of the school when a staffer announced a lockdown over the intercom due to suspicious activity outside.

The students said the lockdown lasted a few minutes. Police said students can be picked up from the main entrance of the school.

Another student at lacrosse practice told WJZ they were practicing near the parking lot and ran toward a community college nearby for cover. They said they initially thought the sound was fireworks.

Track students who were in the middle of practice told WJZ the entire team of 25 hid in a shed.

Anyone with information is asked to contact the Baltimore County Police Department at 410-303-0720.

Superintendent Daryll Williams said the school system is looking into additional counseling support for students and staff Wednesday.

Chief Hyatt vowed to make an arrest in the shooting.

“We’re going to run out every lead that’s part of our investigation, not only to figure out who’s responsible and to bring them to justice, we are going to run this case out,” Hyatt said. “We will make an arrest in this case.”

