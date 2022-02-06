Connellsville Police Arrest Suspect After Fake Explosive Device Left At Residence
CONNELLSVILLE, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — Police in Connellsville arrested a suspect they accuse of leaving a fake explosive device at a residence, according to the city’s mayor.
On Friday night, a 911 caller said that there was an explosive device in the 300 block of East Green Street.
Police had all homes in the area evacuated and consulted a state police bomb expert.
After they discovered the device was a fake, officers and K-9 officer Ambroos tracked down the suspect.
Connellsville’s Mayor, Greg Lincoln, thanked the officers for their work in a Facebook post.
