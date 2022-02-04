Soledad shooting suspect surrenders

By Julian Gaskins

SOLEDAD, California (KSBW) — The suspect wanted in connection to a shooting investigation in Soledad has surrendered, according to the Soledad Police Department.

In a social media post, the department says Xavier Diaz walked into the Monterey County Jail and self-surrendered.

An arrest warrant was placed on Diaz after officers identified him as the suspect involved in Wednesday morning’s shooting on Santa Clara near Orchard Lane.

One man was shot multiple times, police said.

He’s currently recovering in the ICU.

