North County 14-year-old with lawncare business cashing in on winter storm

By Caroline Hecker

NORTH COUNTY, Missouri (KMOV) — A North County teen is making the best of the winter storm, shoveling driveways as part of his lawncare business.

Lawrence Hoye, 14, started Hoye Creek Lawn & Landscaping last summer using old lawnmowers and landscaping equipment he pulled together. From there, he began offering fall cleanup services, picking up leaves for customers.

Now, he’s out in full force shoveling driveways for new customers and old customers alike.

“I’ll say it’s been very busy, everyone is snowed in, I’m getting a lot of calls from new customers and clients,” Hoye said.

Hoye spreads the word about his business by riding his skateboard around his neighborhood, his mother said.

“I go door to door and hand out flyers and network in that way, which allows people to know I’m here and can help them,” he said.

Hoye even has an employee, who he said he often sends out on larger jobs with the company’s snowblower.

“I sent him out to one of our residential properties yesterday to go remove the snow for us,” he said.

His passion for being an entrepreneur inspired him to start the business and will hopefully propel him to bigger and better things, he said.

“Me looking at my future, basically looking at where I want to be down the road has inspired me to start this company,” he said.

Hoye said he’s saving up his earnings to buy a truck, which he hopes to use to haul around his equipment. The only problem is, he isn’t quite old enough to drive.

“Next December when I turn 15 I’m going to get my permit so I’ll have my mom in the truck with me when I drive around,” he laughed.

If you’re interested in contacting Hoye for snow removal service, call 314-793-6473 or email hoyecreekcutzlawnservice@gmail.com.

