Homeowners bemused with timely trash can warnings

By JAMIE KENNEDY

Click here for updates on this story

ATLANTA (WGCL) — Homeowners near Grant Park said they were amused and annoyed on Monday to wake up to written warnings from the city of Atlanta for leaving their trash cans out for too long.

“It was a courtesy ticket from the city of Atlanta for not removing my trash cans the day after pick up. Which ironically, I don’t even know what day that is because it keeps changing,” said a homeowner who didn’t want to give her name because of her work, and who has lived at her house since 2015 without any problems.

Through the pandemic many county waste collection departments, including the city of Atlanta, have suffered severe personnel shortages leading to delays in pick up services from days to weeks to months.

“You can still see this has been sitting here for several weeks now [points to pile of yard waste],” the homeowner said.

I spoke with another homeowner on the same street who said she also received a written warning and said the timing was poor.

On the city’s public works website it says attendance remains an issue, recycling and yard trimmings will be provided based on staffing availability. However, the city was aiming to resume regular services by January 31 — the same day the neighborhood received their warnings.

“I feel like they want grace in this situation like everyone’s out with COVID. I get it, but if they want grace they need to give it,” the homeowner said.

At the bottom of the warnings, it said homeowners have 24hrs to correct the issue or legal action will be taken against them.

“It’s just the comedy and the irony of I don’t know when 24hrs is if your day keeps changing on when you will pick it up, and if you pick it up at all.”

BS46 reporter Jamie Kennedy emailed the Department of Public Works about why the citations were given. Afterwards a phone call was received from a Department of Public Works spokesperson who apologized and said the warnings were a mistake and will be rescinded for all homeowners. She added, waste collection staffing levels are at 100% and normal weekly collection of trash and recycling has resumed, with yard waste collected bi-weekly. Citations will also resume starting March 1, 2022.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.