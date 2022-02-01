Family believes witness has answers after Tennessee family falls to death

By MARISSA SULEK, MARY ALICE ROYSE

Click here for updates on this story

FRANKLIN, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Hickman County family said they believe winter weather may not be the only reason three relatives fell from Interstate 840 and died.

An officer from Hickman County found three family members last week after they were missing for ten days.

The bridge on I-840 near Boston Theta Road was part of the route Jeremy Cook took when he drove Johanna Manor home from work the night they crashed. The Tennessee Highway Patrol said their 8-year-old daughter, Adalicia Manor, was with them.

“They did find a text message that said he was on his way to get her, and that’s the last anybody heard from them,” J.P. Biggs, Johanna Manor’s father, said.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said Biggs reported his daughter missing on Jan. 23.

The Tennessee Highway Patrol said the pickup truck Cook drove was found near the ravine. They believe it ran off the road, struck the median and went over the concrete wall falling 100 feet. Biggs said he thinks there’s more to the story.

“From what I see in the vehicle tells me otherwise,” Biggs said after having a chance to see the car in a tow lot.

Hickman County Sheriff’s Lt. Mike Doddo said one person might know more.

“After we found the vehicle on foot, we got a notification from the highway patrol that there was an accident reported around 11:30 p.m. to 12:30 a.m. on the 16th and 17th of a crash in that area,” Doddo said.

The sheriff’s office said that person didn’t stick around, and when troopers responded to that area, they didn’t find anything.

“I spoke to a helicopter pilot who assisted us who said, ‘You got a glimpse of something, but it was really hard to see where it was,’” Doddo said. “So, they even had a hard time knowing the vehicle was there and seeing the vehicle.”

The weekend the three went missing, snow hit Williamson County. Biggs can’t only blame the winter weather conditions.

“I believe either a truck hit them, or a semi was on that bridge with them, pinched that truck against the railing, and made that truck go off of that railing,” Biggs said.

With many questions, the family said that witness might have the answers.

“They know something that we don’t know, and that is why they left,” Jennifer Biggs, Johanna Manor’s sister, said.

“Without finding that 911 call that came in, that’s a big key to the case,” J.P. Biggs said.

News4 reached out to Williamson County EMA for the 911 call and still hasn’t received a response.

Many have wondered why it took ten days to locate the family.

The Hickman County Sheriff’s Office said it was hard to ping their cell phones because the family used a carrier not as common as AT&T and Verizon. They were also told the family had a habit of leaving.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.