Basketball coach receives letter, visit from his former coach

By Scott Reister

Click here for updates on this story

GRIMES, Iowa (KCCI) — DCG girls basketball coach Adam Jones was recently inducted into the Greene County High School Hall of Fame.

In his acceptance speech, Jones spoke about his old coach Bill Kibby, who he had not seen in a long time. Kibby, 82, lives in Fort Dodge and saw Jones make the speech on YouTube. Kibby then did something nobody does anymore: He wrote a letter. Kibby was on his way.

It read in part:

“You were a great athlete to coach in high school and I am sure you are just as great for your girls at DC-Grimes. I am so proud of you and what you are doing at DC Grimes. Keep it up. Win or lose and hopefully you will get those girls to State. That’s a little way off but we are pulling for you.”

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.