Arrest made in connection with explosives found inside cars in Oak Park, Sacramento police say

By KCRA Staff

Click here for updates on this story

SACRAMENTO, California (KCRA) — A 23-year-old man was arrested in connection with homemade explosives found within the same week in Oak Park, according to the Sacramento Police Department.

The suspect, identified as Cody Wiggs, 23, was arrested on felony charges and booked into the Sacramento County Main Jail where he is still in custody.

During the investigation, officers found two active pipe bombs and evidence that a pipe bomb had been detonated near the intersection of 19th Avenue and 32nd Street.

The first explosion happened on Sunday, Jan. 23 around 9:46 p.m. near 4000 block of 34th Street, the Sacramento Police Department said in a release on Saturday. The second bomb detonated Friday, Jan. 28 around 6:03 p.m. near 20th Avenue and 32nd Street.

Both cars involved were severely damaged and were less than half a mile away from one another. No one was hurt from either explosion, police said.

The Sacramento Police Department is asking anyone with information to call Sacramento Valley Crime Stoppers (916) 443-4357. The tip line is anonymous, and a reward for information is possible.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.