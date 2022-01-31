‘2 girls running a coffee shop’ in Denver see boom in business thanks to TikTok video

By Marissa Armas

Click here for updates on this story

DENVER (KCNC) — Normally the coffee shop Grounds for Dismissal in Denver is only open Monday through Friday. But this weekend it was open for the first time ever on a Saturday, and a line was out the door.

“Now we’ve got more people than we’ve ever seen in our lives. It’s crazy,” said Korah Sevier, one of the owners.

Korah and Carissa Beauchamp started the coffee shop almost three years ago and they’ve learned to expect the unexpected, especially after this week when a popular Denver food page posted a TikTok of the shop showcasing the shop’s unique coffee flights.

“I could literallly cry right now.” Said Korah. “This is seriously the most beautiful thing I’ve seen in my life. I did not think that that many people cared about two girls running a coffee shop back here.”

But it’s not just the cute coffee flights that makes this couple’s story unique.

“Owning a business on top of her having cancer it’s a whole other world dealing with that,” said Beauchamp. “It’s very nice to have the store to focus on.”

Korah has been battling thyroid cancer since 2017. She was supposed to have another surgery but it was postponed by the pandemic. Korah and Beauchamp got married after they graduated high school.

Emily Sevier showed up at the shop on Saturday to help her daughter Korah’s booming business.

“She’s my only child, so the thyroid cancer is horrible, you never expect that to happen to your child,” said Emily. “And then it just makes me so proud of her, and makes me have so much respect for her. That she is able to emotional handle that and all of this on top of it.”

While Korah’s battle with cancer continues, she grateful for the support from the coffee shop community.

“I love it, I love it, I’m so happy to be a part of this Denver community,” Korah said.

Moving forward, the coffee shop will continue to stay open on Saturdays. Currently the couple is hiring and training up more staff to help with the overflow of business. The family has set up a GoFundMe page to help Korah pay for her next surgery.

Grounds for Dismissal is located at 10065 East Harvard Avenue.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.