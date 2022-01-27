Rural Surprise neighborhood popular spot for illegal dumping

By EMMA LOCKHART

Click here for updates on this story

SURPRISE, Arizona (KPHO, KTVK) — People who live in a Surprise community just off 19th Avenue and Sun Valley Parkway love being surrounded by nature. But unfortunately, that pristine part of the desert is now a popular spot for illegal dumping. “It gets frustrating because they are tearing up our area, making a mess out of our area,” said Michael Kolb.

On Wednesday, Arizona’s Family found piles of mattresses, furniture, trash and construction waste along Deer Valley Road. Dozens of homes are just down the street from the mess. Kolb said the illegal dumping has been going on for years. “It has been pretty much ever since I have lived out here but it is getting worse lately. The more Surprise builds up, it seems like the more we get,” said Kolb.

Kolb has been vocal about the mess and spoke at multiple Surprise City Council meetings. Residents said the city cleaned up some of the trash but they aren’t doing enough. “They promised they would do stuff. And nothing has ever happened,” said Kolb.

A spokesperson for the City of Surprise sent us this statement:

“The area in question is private property. The City’s Code Enforcement team is in the process of notifying the property owner of their responsibility to remove the waste. Anyone who witnesses illegal dumping is encouraged to report it to the Surprise Police Department at 623.222.4000. It is important that we all work together to maintain a clean and beautiful city.”

While the residents fight for more enforcement, they have a message for those treating their neighborhood like a landfill. “We have a landfill. The city of Surprise has trash pickup, hazardous material pick up, use it!” said Kolb.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.