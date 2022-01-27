Police: Man arrested after shooting BB gun at vehicles on highway

By KPTV Staff

PORTLAND, Oregon (KPTV) — A 21-year-old man was booked into jail Tuesday afternoon after police say he shot a BB gun a vehicles driving along Interstate 405 in southwest Portland.

Just after 12 p.m., officers responded to calls about damage to vehicles that were driving northbound on I-405, between the Southwest Columbia overpass and the Fremont Bridge. Police said five separate calls came in.

Thankfully, no one was hurt. Police said vehicles were damaged, including broken windows and dents.

During the investigation, it was determined the damage was likely caused by a pellet or BB gun. Officers were able to narrow the target location to be in the area of Southwest 13th Avenue and Southwest Taylor Street-Main Street, according to police.

Police said officers located a pellet rifle, bottle of bronze BBs and a scope at a nearby homeless camp. Worku J. Bradford, 21, was arrested and booked into the Multnomah County Jail on charges of unlawful use of a weapon, two counts of second-degree criminal mischief, and two counts of reckless endangerment.

According to police, officers believe there are more cases and additional charges are likely. Anyone who might have been a victim and have not yet reported it to police, please email crimetips@portlandoregon.gov attn: Central NRT and reference case number 22-23229.

