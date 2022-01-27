Skip to Content
‘I don’t feel safe’: Folsom High School teen says she is target of racist bullying

By Orko Manna

    Folsom, California (KCRA) — A Folsom High School teen said classmates have been saying racist comments to her and about her — both at school and online.

Folsom High School freshman Aniyha Pier, 15, and her mother Tiffany Amos told KCRA 3 this is not a new issue, explaining that fellow students have been calling her racial slurs since October 2021.

