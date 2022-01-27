Coast Guard to break ice on the Connecticut River

By Rob Polansky

DEEP RIVER, Connecticut (WFSB) — The U.S. Coast Guard scheduled an ice-breaking voyage on the Connecticut River on Thursday.

Members will be joined by Sens. Richard Blumenthal and Chris Murphy on the Coast Guard Cutter Bollard.

They’ll be setting out from Deep River Landing at 10 a.m.

The senators said they’ll be supporting Operation Reliable Energy for Northeast Winters.

The point of OP RENEW is to ensure delivery of heating oil, aircraft fuel, food, and medical supplies to isolated communities throughout New England.

