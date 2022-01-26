TJ Watt, Fiancee Celebrate Sack Record With Cake From Oakmont Bakery

By Web Staff

PITTSBURGH, Pennsylvania (KDKA) — It won’t be long before Steelers superstar TJ Watt and his fiancee will enjoy some wedding cake together, so maybe this week’s order from a legendary bakery can be chalked up to practice.

Watt’s fiancee, Dani Rhodes, picked up a cake from legendary Oakmont Bakery on Monday to celebrate Watt’s NFL single-season sack record that he tied two weeks ago.

Watt finished the season with 22.5 sacks, matching Hall of Famer Michael Strahan’s record set in 2001. The total shattered the previous Steelers record of 16.

When Rhodes placed the order last week, Oakmont owner Marc Serrao said he and his team brainstormed with Rhodes to figure out the best way to honor Watt’s accomplishment.

“We had a picture of his face and made a scanned image of his portrait and cut out his body and covered it in butter cream,” he laughed, adding that they had hoped to see Watt in the store for the pickup.

