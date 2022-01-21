Woman willing to pay for the return of her stolen jewelry

By JUSTINA LATIMER

DAVIDSON COUNTY, Tennessee (WSMV) — A Davidson County woman said she came home one evening, and all her jewelry was missing. To get it back, she is now offering a hefty reward to whoever returns her valuables.

“It means a lot to me,” said Rania Michael. “This is stuff you cannot buy with money.”

The incident happened only a week into the New Year. According to Michael, her family went out one evening. And when they returned, they noticed their alarm system ripped from the wall and their backdoor open.

Several items were missing, including jewelry that was passed down from her family in Egypt.

“My grandma, my auntie, she passed away,” explained Michael. “This is the only thing that I have for her.”

To save their memory, she’s hoping a $1500 reward will convince the person to bring the items back to her home in Highland Creek.

”This is the only thing that I have left for my family,” said Michael. “So, please if you don’t need it and you just took it because you want to take it, just bring it back.”

