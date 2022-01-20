New HPD Website Streamlines Gun Registration on Oahu

By Jeremy Lee

HONOLULU (KITV) — Second amendment advocates will no longer have to make multiple trips to register a gun with the Honolulu Police Department.

Now it takes one trip to the police station to apply for a permit. After purchasing a firearm, the gun can be registered on HPD’s new online website.

How long would each trip take in previous years? “You could wait as long as 30 minutes to an hour and a half, just depends on who was there that day,” Eli Abordo told KITV 4 Island News. “First you would do your permit application. You would wait 14 days then pick it back up. And then you would pick up your gun and take it back to the police department to register it,” Andrew Namiki Roberts of Hawaii Firearms Coalition told KITV 4.

The 2nd amendment advocacy group has been pushing for changes to state laws. The latest ruling for gun owners noted that the state was unable to justify how its former procedures advanced public safety or passed constitutional scrutiny. Eli Abordo added, “You’re collapsing time frames. That’s a lot better especially if you have family. Time is precious. You don’t want to be waiting around if you don’t have to. That’s just a great thing to know you only have to make one trip now.”

