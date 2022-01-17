Stoneham police officer needs 30 stitches to face and head after being attacked by dog

By WBZ Staff

Click here for updates on this story

STONEHAM, Massachussets (WBZ) — A Stoneham police officer is recovering after he was mauled by a dog on Sunday morning. Officer Joe Ponzo was making a routine call at a home when he was attacked.

Police said the dog lunged at the officer when the homeowner opened the door.

Ponzo needed 30 stitches to his face and head.

Stoneham Animal Control reminded residents to secure their dogs in a different room if they know that police, fire, or medical personnel are responding to their homes.

“These Officers take enough risks and should not have to worry about bad pet owners,” animal control wrote on Facebook.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.