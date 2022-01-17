Hiker injured after 100-foot fall on Olomana Trail, rescued by HFD

By David Hixon

KAILUA, Hawaii (KITV) — A 35-year-old woman was rescued by the Honolulu Fire Department (HFD) after she sustained multiple injuries from falling approximately 100 feet near the Olomana Trail’s third peak.

According to an HFD press release, five units were dispatched to a 911 call reporting an injured hiker at 10:30 a.m. on Jan. 17, 2022.

The 911 call came from two Good Samaritans who were able to traverse the steep terrain to the injured hiker’s location. The Good Samaritans were also able to perform an initial assessment of the woman, who landed in a treetop, with the help of 911 operators.

According to the press release, the HFD rescue helicopter spotted the injured hiker and the bystanders approximately 150 feet below the third peak’s ridge at 10:58 a.m.

After picking up equipment and personnel from the Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park, the helicopter dropped off three rescue specialists at the injured woman’s location.

The HFD rescue specialists successfully freed and lowered the injured hiker from the treetop where she had landed, and packaged her to be safely airlifted.

HFD then airlifted the injured woman, the bystanders, and the firefighters to Maunawili Valley Neighborhood Park.

The victim was then transferred to Honolulu Emergency Medical Services (EMS) at approximately 11:49 a.m.

The HFD press release also cautioned hikers, saying that most hiking accidents happen when people go off-trail or disregard warning signs.

