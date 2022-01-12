Middle school students install ‘little free libraries’ throughout city parks

By KTVT Staff

ANNA, Texas (KTVT) — Students in the Anna Middle School Gifted and Talented program installed four “little free libraries” in locations throughout Anna this past weekend.

Teacher Christian Gober coordinated with the City of Anna Neighborhood Services Department to select the locations, identify necessary resources to complete the project and determine ongoing maintenance of the little free libraries.

Students constructed the libraries, coined “Little Coyote Libraries,” and installed them at Slayter Creek Park, Johnson Park, Natural Springs Park, and Sherley Heritage Park.

Neighbors are invited to take a book and leave a book for others to enjoy.

Anna Middle School students will monitor and maintain the program and then pass on the responsibility to the next class as students move up a grade level.

If people want to donate more books than will fit in the library, they can drop them off at Anna Middle School.

“We’re thrilled to have this project come to fruition in Anna and to have collaborated with Anna Middle School’s Gifted and Talented program to make it happen,” said Director of Neighborhood Services Marc Marchand. “In May 2021, Anna neighbors voted to approve bond Proposition B for a community library. While we’re in the early stages of design for the project and public input will begin next month, the work by these students shows the continued interest and desire for access to books and community.”

