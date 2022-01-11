Man charged after woman’s body is found in home near Pleasant Hill

By Zoe Brown

Click here for updates on this story

CASS COUNTY, Missouri (KCTV) — A man has been charged with murder in connection with a woman’s death in rural Pleasant Hill.

On Sunday around 3 p.m., deputies received a call from a concerned family member who told them they hadn’t seen their daughter since Friday.

Deputies were able to get a search warrant for a house in the 18000 block of South Purvis Road near Pleasant Hill.

When they arrived there the same day, they found the body of 39-year-old Pleasant Hill resident Sara B. Maloney inside.

Around 11:45 p.m., members of the sheriff’s office criminal apprehension unit found a person of interest inside a house in the 1000 block of Mullen Road in Raymore.

Deputies had to engage in a short standoff there after the person of interest refused to come outside. Ultimately, a K-9 found him and he was taken into custody.

On Monday afternoon, the county prosecutor’s office charged 31-year-old Levi G. Mitchell with second-degree murder and armed criminal action.

The judge in the case ordered that he be held with no bond.

1000 block of Mullen Road in Raymore.

Please note: This content carries a strict local market embargo. If you share the same market as the contributor of this article, you may not use it on any platform.